By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 16:39

Guardians Unveiled: Pinoso Welcomes Two New Officers to its Local Force. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

On December 1, the community of Pinoso celebrated the induction of two new officers into its Local Police force.

Andrea López Díaz and Javier Amorós Ramírez officially assumed their roles as trainee officials after completing the rigorous selection process.

The formal ceremony, held at the Casa de Don Pedro, marked the occasion with the signing of the minutes of taking possession.

Expressing her satisfaction, the Councillor for Security, Silvia Verdú congratulated Andrea and Javier for their dedication and successful navigation through the selection process.

Chief Inspector Mohedano also offered his congratulations to the new officers, commending their capabilities demonstrated throughout the demanding selection process.

He expressed gratitude to the city council for their initiative in strengthening the police force by filling vacant positions and reinforcing the commitment to community safety.

Pinoso’s Mayor Lázaro Azorín, after extending his congratulations to the newly sworn-in officers, emphasised the pivotal role they would play in serving the citizens of Pinoso.

He underscored the Local Police force’s significance as vigilant guardians, operating around the clock, every day of the year.