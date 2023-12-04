Last Santaday night in Palma was busy

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 12:46
The Santas were out in force in Palma
Credit: Palma Council
The promised Santa Line Dance took place in the centre of Palma on the evening of Saturday December 2 and hundreds of people turned up.
This was all about enjoying themselves and creating a flash mob who not only had a great time but enjoyed an evening of music which was organised by Linedance Balear with the support of Palma Council.
This Ball Important a Mallorca (BIM) was the last of season but certainly caught the imagination and to ensure that everyone had a chance to enjoy the event which took place around the Passeig del Born there was even a live streaming of the Santa celebrations which could be watched on line and at home.
On the same night, music of a different kind could be heard in Palma as a choir performed on the steps of the church in the Plaza Santa Eulalia, with a smaller but still captivated audience.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
