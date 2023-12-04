Last Santaday night in Palma was busy

By John Smith • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 12:46

The Santas were out in force in Palma Credit: Palma Council

The promised Santa Line Dance took place in the centre of Palma on the evening of Saturday December 2 and hundreds of people turned up.

This was all about enjoying themselves and creating a flash mob who not only had a great time but enjoyed an evening of music which was organised by Linedance Balear with the support of Palma Council.

Enjoy line dancing

This Ball Important a Mallorca (BIM) was the last of season but certainly caught the imagination and to ensure that everyone had a chance to enjoy the event which took place around the Passeig del Born there was even a live streaming of the Santa celebrations which could be watched on line and at home.

On the same night, music of a different kind could be heard in Palma as a choir performed on the steps of the church in the Plaza Santa Eulalia, with a smaller but still captivated audience.