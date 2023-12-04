Music Event Ticket Scam Uncovered in Valencia

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 18:10

Stock image of music concert. Credit: dwphotos/Shutterstock.com

Imagine buying a concert ticket to see your favourite artist, only to find out it was a fake.

In a recent investigation, the National Police in Valencia have arrested a woman for orchestrating a large-scale scam, involving the sale of counterfeit tickets to various musical events.

The fraudster was arrested in Valencia province and had been exploiting various online platforms to sell the fake tickets.

Since January 2023, the female suspect cunningly used up to 14 different phone numbers to avoid detection. To gain the trust of her victims, she would even engage in video calls and falsely used other individuals’ documents.

Ingenious Scam Nets Dozens Of Victims

Investigators discovered a startling number of 58 victims, though they believe the actual count could be significantly higher. The fraudster channelled the extorted money into one of her seven bank accounts across different financial institutions. The victims, unfortunately, either received bogus tickets or, in some cases, nothing at all.

Unsuspecting purchasers went to the events, only to be turned away at the entrance upon learning that their tickets were invalid. This not only caused financial harm but also significant emotional distress, especially for those who had travelled great distances, sometimes hundreds of kilometres, to attend the event.

The scam came to light following a tip-off to fraudinternet@policia.es. This email address is monitored by the Central Cybercrime Unit, where citizens can report internet or e-commerce scams. The initial complaint detailed a concert ticket purchase gone wrong, with the seller vanishing once the payment had been made.

Elaborate Methods To Evade Capture

The perpetrator’s methods were complex and designed to evade capture. Payments were often made through bank codes, allowing her to withdraw cash anonymously from ATMs.

Surveillance footage showed her using disguises like glasses, caps, and hoods to hide her identity. Before finalising a sale, she sent her victims stolen personal documents.

Arrest and Charges

After a thorough investigation, the police successfully tracked down and arrested the suspect. She faces serious charges, including aggravated fraud, document forgery, and impersonation. This arrest highlights the ongoing battle against digital fraud, reminding the public to remain vigilant in the face of increasingly sophisticated scams.