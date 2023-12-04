Norway Seeks Spanish Workers for High-Paying Jobs

By John Ensor • Updated: 04 Dec 2023 • 16:04

Stock image of Oslo. Credit: Ana Flasker/Shutterstock.com

A Report today says that Norway, a European economic powerhouse, is actively seeking Spanish workers for well-paid positions.

On December 1, 2023, the State Public Employment Service reported a surge in job openings in Norway, accessible via the ‘EURES’ portal. These opportunities are a beacon for those seeking work outside Spain, highlighting Norway’s robust economy and attractive living conditions, according to El Español.

Norway’s Job Market

‘EURES’, the job portal linked with the State Public Employment Service, lists over 15,000 vacancies in Norway. This country, known for its high standard of living and substantial economic strength, is particularly seeking Spanish employees.

The striking aspect of these job offers is the average salary: about €65,000 per year, significantly higher than in Spain.

Why Norway Attracts Spanish Workers

For Spaniards, working in Norway presents a unique opportunity. As EU citizens, they require no special visa or permit for employment in Norway.

The country’s hospitality, construction, transport, and logistics sectors are especially open to new job opportunities. Additionally, with the Christmas season approaching, numerous seasonal vacancies have emerged alongside permanent positions.

The average salary in Norway, around €65,000 annually or €5,500 monthly, is nearly triple Spain’s average. This financial allure is a major factor driving Spaniards to consider relocation, despite Norway’s colder climate.

Understanding The Employment Landscape

The State Public Employment Service encourages Spaniards to explore these opportunities, noting the chance to experience a different work culture.

However, it’s important to recognize that not all positions offer such high salaries, particularly temporary roles linked to the festive season. Yet, these roles can provide valuable insights into the international job market.

Norway’s demand for Spanish workers stems from their skill in public-facing roles, making this a mutually beneficial arrangement for both countries.