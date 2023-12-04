Popular beach franchises up for tender

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Dec 2023
Balinese beds can be shared to reduce costs
Credit: Jagrap flickr
For years now, the 15 beaches situated in Calvia have been good earners for the Council which regularly puts the rights to offer facilities on the beaches out to tender.
There is a new tender out for beach services in 2024 and whoever is successful with their bid will enjoy their rights for a four year period with an option to extend for a further four years.
As prices have risen generally across Spain, so with a potential eight year contract, inflation has to be recognised and the tender approves new charges for beach loungers and umbrellas will rise from €4.50 to €6.50 but there will now be an option for tourists to hire more comfortable Balinese beds but at a what is expected to be a significantly higher price.
With the chance to operate in hugely popular tourist beach areas such as Magaluf, Santa Ponça and Palmanova these licences are not going to be cheap and in fact the council expects to rake in more than €160 million during the first four years that the contracts are in place.
Time will tell however whether the cost is likely to put off potential bidders or if they consider that the initial investment will be easily recuperated over the four year term, especially as beaches will remain open until November.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
