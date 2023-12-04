By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 16:49

Spanish Housing Market's Elegant Ascent: A 0.6% Dance in November. Image: anweber / Shutterstock.com.

The price of Spain’s used housing danced its way up by 0.6 per cent throughout November, painting a pretty picture of a market in motion.

According to the latest notes from the idealista real estate price index, the average price now stands gracefully at 2,027 euros per square metre.

This marks a 7 per cent crescendo compared to the same month last year, yet it pirouettes gracefully, staying 4.2 per cent below the historical housing price zenith recorded in the sultry summer of June 2007.

Regional Revelry: Where Prices Waltz and Where They Weep

In this regional soirée, 12 Spanish Autonomous Communities lead the charge with prices that outshine the previous month’s performance.

The Canary Islands take the lead in this flamenco, showcasing a 1.6 per cent surge, closely followed by La Rioja (1.1 per cent), Castilla y León (0.9 per cent), and others who join the dance floor, creating a dynamic display of growth.

However, not all regions sway to the same rhythm.

In a melancholic twist, Navarra takes the lead in the regions where the price has dipped by 1.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Valencian Community stands as a stoic pillar, where prices have remained unchanged, like a resilient note holding its ground amidst fluctuations.