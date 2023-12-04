The Christmas Tree Debate

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 16:39

A Tree Already!? Credit: Pingback

DECEMBER is here! That mean’s it is officially Christmas, right? Well, it seems as though that is up for debate.

Although many would scream “yes!” in response to this, having had their Christmas decorations and tree up since November, others would protest that in fact it is still not the festive period yet. “Every year it seems to start earlier and earlier”, Sara Fox from the UK told Euro Weekly News, “I love Christmas, but even I think it is getting a bit ridiculous” she admitted.

So, when does Christmas actually begin? In Western Christianity, where modern day Christmas originates, the Christmas season is traditionally synonymous with Christmastide, which starts on December 25 (Christmas Day) to January 5 (Twelfth Night or Epiphany Eve), popularly known as the 12 Days of Christmas. However, here in Spain, celebrations start as early as December 22, with one of the main days being on December 24, ‘Nochebuena’ and last until January 6, The Magic King’s Day. That’s a good 15 days of festivities!

However, even the lengthy Spanish celebration says nothing of December 1 being the start of Christmas, but try telling that to the cities full of Christmas lights, the shopping centres that look like Santa’s grotto already, and the thousands of people who have already put their Christmas trees up!

Hans Gruber from Germany told EWN that he strictly puts his Christmas tree up on December 24 every year. “That is how we always did it in my family growing up”, he explained, “why would you put it up any sooner, the world has gone Christmas ‘consumer’ crazy!” However, Amy O’Flynn from Ireland told a different story, saying that “oh I’ve had mine up since mid November! As soon as Halloween is over that’s it, Christmas time! Why not extend that period of joy? There’s enough bad going on in the world, and my tree brings me happiness.”

So, what’s the verdict? It seems the jury’s still out on the big Christmas tree debate. When do you put yours up?