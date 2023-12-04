Xmas at Fresopolis is a child’s dream

By John Smith • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 18:54

Discovering some of the animals at Fresopolis Credit: Fresopolis Facebook

Fresopolis in Llucmajor is a family farm which not only offers a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables for sale but is open for family and adult visits.

Christmas venue

With Christmas fast approaching there are a whole range of options which include the animal farm which is home to more than 200 farm animals.

Here you can enjoy being close to grunting pot-bellied pigs, funny goats and fluffy sheep, sweet lambs, peaceful donkeys, proud peafowls, rabbits and guinea pigs, clucking chickens and tame ponies.

Some of them were born at the farm whilst others have found a new home at Fresopolis thanks to their farm animal rescue programme.

They all have one thing in common though as they get along well with visitors and enjoy being admired and fed by guests.

Normally only open to the public at weekends without prior arrangement, they’ve created a series of programmes which allow guests the possibility of enjoying different experiences in one day and to design their visit individually.

Find out more

There is even a barbeque and occasional wine tasting option for adults and a beautiful wild flower and herb garden to explore.

Find out more by visiting https://www.fresopolis-mallorca.com/.