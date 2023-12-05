A new star is born

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 9:37

David Olivas: A new star Photo: Back Restaurant

The Michelin Guide 2024 recognises chef David Olivas of Back restaurant in Marbella which brings the total Michelin stars in Málaga province to 11.

The Back restaurant in Marbella, with chef David Olivas, has become the 9th restaurant in the province to have at least one Michelin star. David Olivas collected the jacket that recognises him with this Michelin star at the gala held last week at the Auditori Fòrum of the Barcelona International Convention Centre, where the Michelin Guide Spain 2024 was presented.

“Are you looking for haute cuisine but also the feeling of having fun? In this pleasant place, like a modern bistro, they aim for both premises and they certainly achieve them, but also… in a perfect balance! In a perfect balance”, is how the Michelin Guide defines Back. The guide also praises its chef, David Olivas: “He presents modern-creative cuisine with the use of the best local products.

In addition to Back’s Michelin star, among others recognised is Marcos Granda, who has obtained the star for Marcos, in Gijón, and Toki, in Madrid. Granda is based in Marbella, where he already has 3 Michelin stars.

El Lago restaurant in Marbella lost its Michelin star but the rest of the Michelin chefs in the province have kept theirs: Bardal, in Ronda (2), Skina, in Marbella (2), Nintai and Messina, also in Marbella (1 each), Diego Gallegos’ Sollo in Fuengirola (1), and José Carlos García and Dani Carnero’s Kaleja in the capital (1 each).