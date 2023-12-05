Barcelona Activists Go Naked In Anti-Fur Campaign

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 10:27

Animal activists in Barcelona. Credit: AnimaNaturalis.org

Is wearing fur still morally defensible? In a striking protest, over 50 activists bared all to challenge the ethics of fur farming.

On Sunday, December 3, a powerful demonstration unfolded at noon in Plaza Catalunya in Barcelona right in front of Corte Ingles.

A Vivid Protest For Animal Rights

The activists, unclothed and spattered with artificial blood, powerfully symbolized the suffering of animals used in the fur industry.

Lying on top one another, they mimicked the discarded bodies of animals stripped for their fur. Cristina Ibañez, AnimaNaturalis‘s Barcelona coordinator, highlighted the brutality of the practice. “Wearing animal skins is not only inefficient and anachronistic, but intensely cruel to animals,” she declared.

A statement from AnimaNaturalis expanded on the issue: ‘Mink, ferrets, foxes, rabbits, seals, otters, cows, chinchillas, and in China even dogs and cats, are part of the large group of animals that are killed to turn their skins into clothing or fashion accessories.’

Supporting The FurFreeEurope Initiative

This protest was in support of the European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) #FurFreeEurope. The initiative, gathering over 1.5 million signatures, is a call for a Europe-wide fur farm ban.

Notably, 20 Member States have already implemented full or partial bans on fur farming, citing animal welfare and public health concerns.

The Global Fur Farming Landscape

According to AnimaNaturalis, ‘annually more than 32 million animals are slaughtered in the European Community alone to trade their skin.’

Countries like the UK, Austria, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Czech Republic, Sweden, Germany and Holland have banned or tightened regulations on fur farming.

However, Spain lags behind, serving as a haven for fur industry businesses, claims Ibañez. The protest aims to shift this narrative and align Spain with the growing global trend against fur farming.

Luxury Fashion’s Shift Away from Fur

Major retailers and luxury designers are increasingly distancing themselves from fur. Prominent names like Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, and H&M, as well as designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci, have committed to eliminating animal fur from their collections. This shift reflects a broader move towards ethical and sustainable fashion practices.

The Harsh Reality Of Fur Farms

In fur farms, animals are confined in cramped conditions, facing inhumane methods of slaughter for their skins. This cruelty is often overlooked by consumers, making protests like Barcelona’s crucial in raising awareness.

Advocating for Animal Rights

AnimaNaturalis has been a vocal advocate for animal rights since 2003. Their mission is to reduce and eventually eliminate animal suffering in industries where they face extreme cruelty, such as fur farming and animal experimentation.

This protest in Barcelona is more than a local event; it’s a poignant statement in the global discourse on ethical treatment of animals and the future of the fashion industry.

AnimaNaturalis continues to champion the rights of all animals, pushing for legislative changes and greater public awareness.