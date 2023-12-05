Decoration contest for Calvia residents

By John Smith • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 15:59

An Irish Christmas tree from 2022 Credit: Calvia Council

Apart from the Christmas lights and markets, another popular Christmas feature is decorations in shop windows and houses so Calvia residents have an extra encouragement this year.

Christmas decoration competition

The Council is sponsoring its Christmas decoration contest for the fourth year so owners of buildings and balconies of private homes, streets, squares and communities of owners in the municipality.

Two categories have been established: an individual-family category, in which people their properties or visible gardens can take part as the se or outdoor garden visible from the public street may participate; and the second is classed as a collective one in which neighbourhood associations and communities may work together to decorate their streets or run of houses.

Anyone who wants to take part simply has to complete a form available from the Council and submit it with a photograph of the decorations by December 17 and th winners will be announced three days later.

Other councils in Mallorca have run similar competitions in the past in order to make sure that their urban spaces appear as festive as possible.