Drinking water cuts in Estepona due to the extreme drought: affected areas and planned timetables

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 13:42

Water to be cut off in Estepona Photo: Shutterstock

The extreme drought that the Costa del Sol is suffering has forced Estepona to take drastic steps that will affect the consumption of drinking water in the municipality.

This is in addition to the measures already announced. Hidralia, the company in charge of the supply in the area warns: “Irresponsible and unauthorised consumption could lead to more recurrent cuts in supply and for longer hours”.

With just over 72,000 inhabitants, the town and surrounding areas will suffer cuts in the household supply network from midnight until 6am, according to Hidralia, the company responsible for supplying the service. In a statement, the company has indicated that there will be cuts but also drops in water pressure in these areas:

– The Marquis

– Montebiarritz

– North Atalaya

– Nature Park

– Poligono Industrial

– La Lobilla

– Calvario

– North Seghers

– Las Mesas

– Reserva de Estepona, Espronceda and Calancha streets

– Estepona Golf

– Buenas Noches

– Cancelada North

– La Resina