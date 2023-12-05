Estepona has a full programme for Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
A full programme for Christmas
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Council has organised more than 30 cultural and leisure activities to celebrate Christmas, most of them free of charge, and will end with the traditional Cavalcade of the Three Wise Men on 5 January.
There will be concerts, nativity scenes, musicals, ballets, flamenco zambombás, children’s parties, charity events, gastronomic festivals and the traditional New Year’s concert. The Felipe VI Auditorium will be one of the main venues hosting a wide variety of performances, including the the ballets ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and The Nutcracker.
Another of the highlights of the festive season will be the traditional Christmas concert by the Municipal Band and the performances in the Auditorium will end with the traditional ‘New Year’s Concert’ on January 4, with the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Maestro Florian Csizmadia.
Other areas that will play a leading role during the Christmas festivities include Plaza del Ajedrez, which will host various events. The former will host the traditional ‘Santa Claus Christmas Village’, where children will be greeted by Father Christmas and will have fun in the chocolate house, the Christmas train, Santa’s boat, with the ice rink, the crazy penguins, the artificial snowfall and much more.
The events to bid farewell to 2023 will end with the Popular New Year’s Eve Party, which will once again take place in the Plaza del Reloj, on December 31, and which will include the distribution of cotillion, the traditional chimes to welcome in the New Year and a great fireworks display.
