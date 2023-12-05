Expect to pay to charge electric vehicles

By John Smith • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 12:59

Commercial operations do already exist Credit: Endesa

The promotion of electric vehicles continues although we are already seeing questions arising over the safety of batteries, with electric scooters being banned from Mallorcan public transport.

There are also questions about the fact that once a battery dies, the replacement cost is almost as much as buying a new car , the environmental damage caused by producing the batteries and the ongoing physical cost of charging the car.

Many charging points are free

In the Balearics, there are around 880 charging points which are currently provided free of charge with the cost of electricity being the responsibility of the various municipalities.

As the National Government commits more funds to the creation of additional docking stations, it appears that those coming to Mallorca will no longer be free and according to a report in the Diario de Mallorca those councils who do offer a free service are going to apply for permission to charge for the charge!

It is reported that each station is costing the relevant council up to €1,000 per month to offer this free service and the majority feel that it is only fair that they are able to follow the State Government’s lead.

Not if but how much

All that really remains is for a decision to be made with regards to the actual cost that drivers will have to pay.