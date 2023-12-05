Fuengirola helps Sunflower Movement

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 11:05

Fuengirola has joined up with Cudeca's 'Sunflower Movement' Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola has joined up with Cudeca’s ‘Sunflower Movement’ to help fund 2 home medical care teams.

The campaign seeks to raise funds to cover the €250,000 needed to set up these two medical units. To collaborate with this initiative donations can be made through Bizum (07761), the account number ‘La Caixa’ ES11 2100 9032 3722 0010 8366 or in person at Cudeca shops.

“We are getting together with the Cudeca Foundation to present the campaign ‘Energy to add life‘ and from the Town Hall we call on all citizens to join this Sunflower Movement“, said the Councillor for Families, Equality and Social Welfare, Cristina Bornao.

The Cudeca Foundation is dedicated to palliative care for cancer patients and those with other illnesses, offering dignity and support in their final moments. “They do wonderful work, which I think we all know about, and it is important to collaborate with this campaign, because it aims to finance two more medical care teams. Until now they had seven teams and now they are going to have nine, but they have to be financed”, said Bornao.

Founding member of Cudeca, Marisa Martín said that, “in Fuengirola alone, this year, we have attended to an average of 10 new patients every month. So far in 2023 we have cared for more than 150 patients in total. That’s a lot of patients, because in addition to the Costa del Sol area, we also attend to the Guadalhorce area and part of Malaga city”.

