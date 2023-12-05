Human Rights Day December 10

By John Smith • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 12:31

The words of Martin Luther King Jr Credit: United Nations

Sunday December 10 see the end of the 16 Days of Activism, the online campaign against violence against women, which started on November 25 and the 75th Anniversary of Human Rights Day.

In Spain, the campaign was run under the banner 25N and was promoted by all arms of government as well as women’s groups, schools, police and individuals.

Did you know its the 75th Anniversary?

It was on December 10, 1948 that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the newly established United Nations, in response to the “barbarous acts which […] outraged the conscience of mankind” during the Second World War.

Its adoption recognised human rights to be the foundation for freedom, justice and peace.

This document acts like a global road map for freedom and equality – protecting the rights of every individual, everywhere. It was the first time that countries agreed on the freedoms and rights that deserve universal protection in order for every individual to live their lives freely, equally and in dignity.

Eleanor Roosevelt (1884 – 1962) American author, ambassador, social activist and wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt played an important role in establishing and promoting the declaration. Her famous words: “The motto of war is: “Let the strong survive; let the weak die.” The motto of peace is: “Let the strong help the weak to survive.”

Soroptimist International (SI) Costa del Sol have expressed their concern with the sudden disappearance of the Department of Equality and Diversity in Mijas and they believe that words matter, so , it is important to acknowledge that equality is the base of respectful relationships between people and helps to eliminate violence.

SI Costa del Sol is part of a worldwide Non-Governmental Organisation with more than 66,000 members in 120 countries, all professional women who want to help empower, enable and educate women and children.

For more information visit their website: www.costadelsol.soroptimist.es or send an email to soroptimist.costadelsol@gmail.com and follow the association on Facebook: Soroptimist International Costa del Sol.