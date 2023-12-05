I didn’t think I was old, until…

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 0:34

Lost in translation? Credit: Will Phillips Canva

AT what age do you look at yourself and think, “I’m no longer young and cool, I’m officially old”?

Perhaps rather than a certain age, it may be a particular happening or event that forces one to reflect on their place in this world. A good example of this is the use of ‘slang’ words. What better way to judge the difference in generations than the use of its ‘cool’ language, and what a moment when a teenager turns to you with a confused face and asks if that word you just said came from the stone age. Cute.

Euro Weekly News asked a range of people over the age of 30, what their go to slang word is, that is now no longer considered ‘cool’, and instead makes them feel a little past their prime.

“LOL”. Oh the beloved laugh out loud, used for hilarious situations, and if you’re British can also be used sarcastically if you’re feeling particularly witty. However, Amy Kentzer from Sheffield, UK told Euro Weekly News that “nobody uses that anymore, I get laughed at in my work group chat by 19 year olds who call me ancient for saying it, I’m only 31!” How on earth do we express that we are in stitches at our best friends’ joke now then?

“The ‘crying laughing’ face”. Really? Spanish woman Sandra Ortega, aged 43, explained to EWN that “my 16 year old daughter tells me I can’t use that anymore, it’s not cool, instead she tells me I have to use the skull emoji to represent laughter, que!?”. ‘Que!?’ indeed Sandra, this one definitely seems strange, laughing until one dies perhaps? It still feels a bit morbid.

“Ticked off”. At 60 years of age, Lynne Blatherwick tells Euro Weekly News that she “says this quite regularly”. However, alarmingly the young generation do not know what this means. “I was asked the other day if I meant I have ticks, as in those things that bite dogs!”. We couldn’t help but chuckle at that one, but seriously, nobody knows what this means anymore?

Added to this list of ‘dead slang’ are apparently other fan favourites such as ‘groovy’, ‘cool cat’ and ‘boogie’. What is the world coming to?

Of course it is to be expected that as time changes so does the language, and Euro Weekly News says you’re only as old as you feel, yes you, you cool cat! However, what slang words are you still using that the new generation perhaps doesn’t quite get?