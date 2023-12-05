Latest news in brief from Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 14:08

Women drivers outnumber men in Mallorca Credit: Oleksandrp pexels

Women drivers

Latest news from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) shows that women in Mallorca have broken the gender gap as far as driving is concerned in 44 of the Island’s 53 municipalities where there are more female than male driving licence holders and in some cases the figure is almost double.

Citizen’s arrest

After three containers in different parts of Palma caught fire on the evening of Saturday December 2, officers from the National Police arrested a arrested a 36-year-old Bulgarian man after he was initially detained by angry residents who caught him in the act.

Emergency services

Following a report that an individual had accidentally fallen several metres in part of Bellver Forest, officers from the Palma Local Police were the first on the scene to give initial aid before being joined by fire fighters and emergency paramedics who removed the injured person to safety.

No butts

A Court has decided that the Consell de Mallorca will have to accept responsibility for accident that occurred some five years ago when two wild goats managed to enter the main road between Palma and Calvia causing a serious accident which resulted in their deaths.

Snow go

Whilst the temperature in Mallorca is still in the highish teens, it’s not the same story in Germany and on Saturday December 2, no less than two return flights from Munich had to be cancelled due to the huge amount of snow at the airport there.

Pension plus

A report by the Fundación de Estudios de Economía Aplicada (Fedea) based on 2021 statistics has pointed out that of all the autonomous communities in Spain, only the Balearic Islands would be capable of funding its own pension scheme if funding from the State was not available.

System down

The health service in Mallorca is taking a bit of a battering recently as for the second time in a week, the Islalink data network crashed on the evening of Monday December 4.

This basically controls the computer services of hospitals on the Island and although patients continued to be seen there were delays in treatment and booking them in.

With computers effectively down, medical reports were having to be produced by hand and the problem lasted through the night and into the early hours of December 5.

Lighthouse route

The political party previously in control of the Consell de Mallorca planned to introduce a 285-hiking route to be known as the Ruta dels Fars, (Lighthouse Route).

It was envisaged that it would attract visitors during the cooler months who would enjoy tacking the walk from Capdepera to Andratx which would take in some incredible sea views as well as show them the lighthouses on the island.

The new Council has confirmed however that it is scrapping the plan because of the difficulty and cost in taking over privately owned land although it would not be averse to a private/public series of trails in the future.