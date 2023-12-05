News In Brief: Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 18:00

Image: Espacio Mediterráneo Centro Comercial

Holiday Fun

THE Espacio Mediterráneo Shopping Centre has some fun lined up for Christmas with special parades arranged like the Alice in Wonderland parade and the Parade of the Stars. They have also arranged workshops for children like a Christmas Stocking activity and a snowman craft session.

Tin Artistry

A unique tin art exhibit launched at Casa de la Cultura’s Art Space in San Pedro del Pinatar. Showcasing intricate tin-crafted pieces by Mari Carmen Giménez, the exhibition runs until January 4. Notably, 20 per cent of artwork sales proceeds will support the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

Rock Imperium

PREPARE for an electrifying experience as five powerhouse bands join the Rock Imperium Festival lineup in Cartagena, promising an epic event. Night Demon, Cirith Ungol, Igorrr, Richie Kotzen, and Napalm Death will grace the stage, each a genre-defining sensation. Notably, Cirith Ungol’s debut in Spain marks a rare and final performance.

Rural Access

THE Lorca Town Council enhances connectivity with rural areas by extending bus services to Purias which began on Saturday, December 2. Four departure times from Plaza del Óvalo are set: 9:30 AM, 2:45 PM, 5:30 PM, and 7:45 PM. This expansion aims to create better access to essential services.

Magical Market

EXPERIENCE the joy of Christmas at the traditional Christmas market! Discover artisanal goods and live performances. From Friday, December 15, from 5 pm to 9 pm, and on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, from 10 am to 9 pm at Plaza de la Constitución in Alhama de Murcia.

Orchard Crash

IN Gea y Truyols multiple calls reported a car accident on Sunday, December 4. A driver veered off-road, plunging into an orchard and crashing into a lemon tree. Emergency services, including police and firefighters, responded swiftly. Firefighters rescued the trapped 50-year-old driver, who was then stabilised and transported to Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.

