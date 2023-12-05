News In Brief: Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 18:00
Image: Espacio Mediterráneo Centro Comercial
Holiday Fun
THE Espacio Mediterráneo Shopping Centre has some fun lined up for Christmas with special parades arranged like the Alice in Wonderland parade and the Parade of the Stars. They have also arranged workshops for children like a Christmas Stocking activity and a snowman craft session.
A unique tin art exhibit launched at Casa de la Cultura’s Art Space in San Pedro del Pinatar. Showcasing intricate tin-crafted pieces by Mari Carmen Giménez, the exhibition runs until January 4. Notably, 20 per cent of artwork sales proceeds will support the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).
PREPARE for an electrifying experience as five powerhouse bands join the Rock Imperium Festival lineup in Cartagena, promising an epic event. Night Demon, Cirith Ungol, Igorrr, Richie Kotzen, and Napalm Death will grace the stage, each a genre-defining sensation. Notably, Cirith Ungol’s debut in Spain marks a rare and final performance.
THE Lorca Town Council enhances connectivity with rural areas by extending bus services to Purias which began on Saturday, December 2. Four departure times from Plaza del Óvalo are set: 9:30 AM, 2:45 PM, 5:30 PM, and 7:45 PM. This expansion aims to create better access to essential services.
EXPERIENCE the joy of Christmas at the traditional Christmas market! Discover artisanal goods and live performances. From Friday, December 15, from 5 pm to 9 pm, and on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, from 10 am to 9 pm at Plaza de la Constitución in Alhama de Murcia.
IN Gea y Truyols multiple calls reported a car accident on Sunday, December 4. A driver veered off-road, plunging into an orchard and crashing into a lemon tree. Emergency services, including police and firefighters, responded swiftly. Firefighters rescued the trapped 50-year-old driver, who was then stabilised and transported to Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.