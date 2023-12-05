Rubbish! 77% increase

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Rubbish!
Photo: rawpixel CC
The Assembly of the towns of west Costa del Sol Occidental has approved a 77 per cent increase in the fee charged to the municipalities of the region for treating their solid waste at the Environmental Complex, located in Casares. The tax has risen from €48 per tonne of waste to €86. The local councils now have to decide whether to take on the increased charge themselves or pass it on to their residents.
The Assembly is confident that the increase will make the Costa del Sol’s residents more aware of the importance of separating waste at source, as municipalities will pay more the more waste they send to landfill, a site where only waste that cannot be recycled ends up.
Therefore, if citizens separate their waste correctly into the appropriate bins – packaging into yellow, paper and cardboard into blue, glass into green and organic waste into brown – only the contents of what is left in the grey bins will end up in landfill and costs will be reduced.
The introduction of a fifth, brown bin, which will be used for organic waste, will help to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill, as well as reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases involved in climate change. The organic waste generated in the home that is deposited in the brown bins will be used to make compost for use as compost, fertiliser or as a source of energy generation.
