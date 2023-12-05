Run Run Rudolph! Reindeers escape.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 12:35

Escape Artists! Credit: Wikipedia Commons Arild Vågen

FATHER Christmas had a bit of a nightmare last weekend, as on Sunday, December 3, two of his reindeer escaped from his grotto!

The incident happened at a ‘Santa’s Grotto’ event in Suffolk, UK, and after getting loose, the animals hoofed on to the A11, forcing police to temporarily close the road in both directions for around two hours at around 3.20pm.

Attempts to recapture the reindeer were futile (well, they can fly), leaving officers with no other choice but to pause the efforts overnight. However, rather than admit defeat, they enlisted some elf-like help, in the form of more police officers, and the runaway animals were caught by 12.05pm on Monday, December 4.

Following the recapture, a spokeswoman for Elveden Estate stated that “we knew where they were last night but obviously we were losing the light so we didn’t want to spook them any more so we left them overnight. Their owners came back this morning and after several hours they managed to coax them back to them.” Adding that “they brought another reindeer with them, and with food, but it took a long time.”

Reports initially said a “large number” of reindeer were on the road, but Sarah Parry, of Elveden Farms confirmed that “It was just two reindeer that we had hired for the weekend”. Perhaps the furry employees may not want to add this debacle to their CV!

“They escaped from their handlers and have now been recaptured and taken home to Lincolnshire safe and sound,” she said.

A happy ending for Father Christmas, he nearly had a stalled sleigh this year!