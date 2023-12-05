Stag do boss remembers Sticky Vicky

By John Smith • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 16:34

Matt Mavir Credit: Kast Night of Freedom

Benidorm legend Sticky Vicky whose risqué stage shows helped put Benidorm on the map cemented the resort’s reputation as a party hotspot among Brits, says a man who has organised thousands of stag and hen parties.

Last Night of Freedom

Matt Mavir, managing director at Last Night of Freedom, has paid tribute to the sex performer, who passed away last week, aged 80.

He believes the entertainer, who attracted huge crowds to her X-rated sex shows, paved the way for the “anything goes” atmosphere in the sunny Spanish resort, which has this year become the Tyneside firm’s most popular foreign stag and hen destination.

A Benidorm institution

Matt said: “Sticky Vicky was a Benidorm institution. Her explicit brand of entertainment is clearly not for everyone, but the fact that crowds flocked to see her show six times a night, six nights a week, shows that she was one of a kind.

“She truly put the resort on the map for many tourists, including countless groups of stags and hens.

“I’m sure thousands of Brits who’ve visited Benidorm will join me in sending our condolences to her loved ones.”

Vicky became legendary among British tourists in Benidorm and even appeared in the eponymous ITV comedy, which often made reference to her.

Her daughter María Gadea Aragüés, who announced her mother’s death last week from heart failure, took over following her retirement in 2015 and continues to perform under the Sticky Vicky name.

Benidorm, popular with stags

Matt, who has organised countless Benidorm stag activities over the years, continued: “Benidorm has always been a popular location for our stags and hens, but it’s the first time we’ve seen it top the list of most popular European locations.

“Lots of cities and resorts have launched stay away campaigns in the past year or two targeting British tourists, such as Amsterdam. But Benidorm continues to welcome large groups with open arms, anything goes there and Sticky Vicky is evidence of that.

Stags also enjoy culture

“Nearby there’s culture and all sorts of activities you can take part in, which appeals to so many of our stag and hen groups.

“But people know what they’re getting from Benidorm – its special appeal is that you can truly let your hair down with your pals and have a party.”

To some extent the passing of Sticky Vicky may coincide with a decision announced by many Spanish Councils to try to crack down on Stag and Hen parties although evidence seems to suggest that this may be easier said than done.