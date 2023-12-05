The Flavours of Malaga Fair

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 10:04
Tastes of Malaga Fair
Photo: Facebook/ Sabor a Málaga
The Paseo del Parque in the city of Malaga is getting ready to play host from today December 5, to the Great Taste of Malaga Fair (Sabor a Málaga Feria), which until Sunday, December 10 will bring together a total of 108 producers from all the regions and 6 catering establishments.
In addition, the Eduardo Ocón auditorium will host a programme of parallel activities including cooking demonstrations by Malaga chefs, some of whom hold Michelin stars, talks, workshops for all audiences and live music by Javier Ojeda, Hermanos Ortigosa, Paquito Carmona and María Oliva.
Two days will also be dedicated to the province’s over-65s and young people. The Sabor a Málaga network of bloggers will take part in a coworking day, and prestigious chefs from the Canary Islands will interact with the locals by offering joint cooking demonstrations.
Every day from 11am the stalls will open with bread, pastries, sausages and meat products, extra olive oil, wines with designation of origin Malaga and Sierras de Malaga, cheeses, honey, jams, craft beers, olives, pickles, avocados, citrus fruits, coffees, organic eggs, home-made chips, nuts, sultanas, dates, figs and natural cosmetics products. In addition, six catering establishments will be taking part in the fair.
Until Sunday, the fair will offer almost 30 activities parallel to the market for the sale of products, including eleven cooking demonstrations by prestigious Malaga chefs such as Francisco Martínez from Restaurante La Pena in Teatinos; Jairo Rodríguez from Raíces in Ronda; Dani Peregrina from Karmela in Alhaurín de la Torre; José Eduardo Muñoz from Ligula in Málaga; Diego Narbona from Restaurante Bendita Katalina in Añoreta; and Txema Fernández, collaborating chef with Sabor Málaga.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.