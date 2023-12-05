The Flavours of Malaga Fair

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 10:04

Tastes of Malaga Fair Photo: Facebook/ Sabor a Málaga

The Paseo del Parque in the city of Malaga is getting ready to play host from today December 5, to the Great Taste of Malaga Fair (Sabor a Málaga Feria), which until Sunday, December 10 will bring together a total of 108 producers from all the regions and 6 catering establishments.

In addition, the Eduardo Ocón auditorium will host a programme of parallel activities including cooking demonstrations by Malaga chefs, some of whom hold Michelin stars, talks, workshops for all audiences and live music by Javier Ojeda, Hermanos Ortigosa, Paquito Carmona and María Oliva.

Two days will also be dedicated to the province’s over-65s and young people. The Sabor a Málaga network of bloggers will take part in a coworking day, and prestigious chefs from the Canary Islands will interact with the locals by offering joint cooking demonstrations.

Every day from 11am the stalls will open with bread, pastries, sausages and meat products, extra olive oil, wines with designation of origin Malaga and Sierras de Malaga, cheeses, honey, jams, craft beers, olives, pickles, avocados, citrus fruits, coffees, organic eggs, home-made chips, nuts, sultanas, dates, figs and natural cosmetics products. In addition, six catering establishments will be taking part in the fair.

Until Sunday, the fair will offer almost 30 activities parallel to the market for the sale of products, including eleven cooking demonstrations by prestigious Malaga chefs such as Francisco Martínez from Restaurante La Pena in Teatinos; Jairo Rodríguez from Raíces in Ronda; Dani Peregrina from Karmela in Alhaurín de la Torre; José Eduardo Muñoz from Ligula in Málaga; Diego Narbona from Restaurante Bendita Katalina in Añoreta; and Txema Fernández, collaborating chef with Sabor Málaga.