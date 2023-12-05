Toys for boys (and girls)

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 13:16
Toy collection
Photo: Shutterstock
AULA 47, with the collaboration of the Manilva office of Social Affairs, directed by Gema Zotano, is organising a charity collection of toys for the AVOI Association of the mother and child hospital in Malaga.
All those who wish to donate toys can do so in the area of Social Affairs, both in the building of Usos Múltiples in Sabinillas and in the Town Hall of Manilva and in the Aula 47 until December 22.
Since 1993, AVOI (Asociación de Voluntarios de Oncología Infantil) has been dedicated to helping children in the Hospital Materno-Infantil to make their stay as pleasant as possible. The aim at AVOI is that no child is left without playing and smiling.
