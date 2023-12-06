A Royal Edition! Prince William spotted selling ‘Big Issue’.

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 16:52
Prince William and Big Issue Seller Dave Martin
Credit: Big Issue Andy Parsons
FOR the second year running, Prince William has taken to the streets of England to join Big Issue seller, Dave Martin, at his selling spot in Hammersmith, west London.
The duo have reportedly stayed in contact since their meeting last year, when the future king first helped Mr Martin with his sales of the well known paper, and decided to once again join forces this year.
The Prince of Wales appeared in Tesco yesterday, December 5, and donned the typical ‘Big Issue’ tabard, with matching baseball cap. He posted on his social media that it was, ‘Great to be back with Dave, selling the latest edition of the Big Issue once again!’
They even exchanged Christmas cards this year, and Big Issue seller Dave said: ‘It was very nice to see Prince William again. It was surreal but he was so friendly. He was concerned about me and about the homeless people”, concluding that “it’s been a great day.”
As did his mother, Princess Diana, Prince William often collaborates with the community, and involves himself directly with various important issues of the people of Britain.
