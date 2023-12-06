ADAPT Theatre Group Unites Communities in Bilingual Pantomime

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 12:35
Panto Magic kicks off the festive season
Image: Catherine McGeer
ADAPT Theatre group once again brought the Spanish and expat communities together with the joy of Panto. This year’s bilingual show ‘Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves’ took place in the Casa del Cultura in San Pedro del Pinatar. This multi-cultural group lit up the stage with its magical mischief from Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3.
The audience was packed with people of all ages and all nationalities and the children shouted out ‘It’s behind you’ in English and Spanish. The wonderful actors belted out their lines in both languages all while singing and dancing. The script was well put together with slapstick comedy for the kids mixed with more subtle adult humour here and there. As always the ‘here’s something we prepared earlier’ video footage was a hit with Ali Baba and crew popping up on the streets and beaches of San Pedro del Pinatar.
ADAPT Theatre Group supports AFEMAR a charity that cares for people with mental health problems in the Mar Menor region and all funds raised from this event will be donated to them.
