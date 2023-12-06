Bringing water by boat

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 9:41

Water by boat Photo: Shutterstock

THE Junta de Andalucía will bring water by boat to the coast of Malaga “if it does not rain at all” before next summer. And, in order to make this possible, the ports of Malaga and Algeciras are already prepared.

This was explained by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Carmen Crespo, after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council, who stressed that the province of Malaga and the Campo de Gibraltar have been considered the priority areas of the ‘Sequía Plus’ programme, as these are the areas of the region most affected by the lack of water.

The Andalucian government’s new measures to combat the drought also include portable desalination plants on the Costa del Sol and Axarquia, as well as boreholes in different parts of Malaga.

Regarding the intention to bring water by boat, Crespo acknowledged that it is a proposal very similar to that of Catalonia and insisted that it would only be applied in the, “exceptional” case that there is hardly any rain between now and next summer”.

The councillor explained that the scheme would involve ships of 40,000 cubic metres of drinking water or 100,000 cubic metres of raw water. “The ports of Malaga and Algeciras are ready to receive these ships once the necessary steps have been taken with the Port Authority”. However, she made it clear that this would be a very costly measure, to be avoided as far as possible: “A ship of these characteristics could cost €10 million per month”, the Councillor estimated.