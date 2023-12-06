Christmas Bazaar a great success

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 11:50

Christmas Bazaar Photo: Marbella Town Hall

ÁNGELES MUÑOZ, Mayor of Marbella, has spoken about the, “essential work” carried out by Caritas, during the inauguration of its 18th Solidarity Christmas Bazaar, which brought together more than 100 stalls at the Adolfo Suárez Trade Fair and Congress Centre last weekend, with a complementary programme of activities including book presentations, concerts and children’s workshops.

“The City Council is very proud to be able to contribute to this event taking place every year”, said the mayor, who pointed out that, “practically everything that is raised in this initiative goes directly into the organisation’s coffers.”

The Mayor was accompanied by the president of the bazaar, Antonio Belón, and the general coordinator of the initiative, Alberto García, who explained that, “the configuration of the stalls was changed this year to gain more space, to attract more people and for them to spend more time here with their families and friends”. All funds raised at the bazaar have gone to help the work of Caritas Marbella caring for people in need.