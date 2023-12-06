Conor McGregor’s First Act As President

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 20:38

NEVER one to shy away from publicity, famed UFC fighter Conor McGregor, has sparked passionate debate following his comments in which he envisions a future where he could be Ireland’s president.

On Wednesday, December 6, 35-year-old McGregor, voiced his unique intention for the presidential ceremony, should he ascend to the role. According to Metro, he plans a physical altercation with the prime minister, in a bespoke ‘President’s Octagon’, situated on the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain.

A Unique Presidential Test

McGregor took to social media platform Twitter/X: ‘If anointed, the appointing of An Taoiseach will begin with a friendly sparring match in my purpose built, Presidents Octagon, in the grass outside Aras an Uachtarain.

‘Gumshield, 16oz gloves, shin pads, vale tudo for Caio. If you cannot spar a friendly spar with your President you should not lead the country. Televised on ppv. Funds generated to go toward our frontline. Nurses. Ambulance. Fire. Gardai.’

Controversy And Charity

This hypothetical event, imagined as a pay-per-view spectacle, aims to support frontline services with its proceeds.

McGregor’s announcement follows a tumultuous period marked by his critical comments during the Dublin riots. Reacting to a violent incident in Dublin’s city centre, McGregor criticised the Garda commissioner’s handling of the situation.

He stressed the need for decisive action, stating, ‘Not good enough. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray.’

Ripple Effects In Public Opinion

McGregor’s statements and presidential ambitions have sparked diverse reactions among the public and media. Some responded to the post: ‘Bring combat sports back into politics,’ said one. While another posted: ‘The people of Ireland are with you and the world is watching.’

However the suggestion didn’t find favour with everyone, one disagreed that everyone was behind McGregor: ‘How dare you speak for the people of Ireland! We sure as hell are not behind him.’

Another comment read: ‘The people of Ireland would gladly let the British claim him as their own. They are welcome to him. Vast majority of people think he is a thug.’

His approach, blending sportsmanship with political leadership, challenges conventional political norms. His bold ideas and charismatic presence continue to fuel discussions about leadership and national identity in Ireland.