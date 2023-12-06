DGT: Senior Driver’s Licence Renewals

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 17:37
Image of a senior driver.
Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com
THE DGT’s rules on senior driver’s renewal of their licences has been amended.
For many, driving a car is an essential part of everyday life, it’s hard to imagine life without one. And since obtaining a driving license, cars have came to symbolise independence, writes OK Diario.
As of 2023, in Spain, driver’s license renewal protocols have evolved. Previously, until the age of 45, licenses were valid for 10 years, followed by five-year renewals until the age of 70. After that they needed to be renewed every two years.
Now, ‘Class B’ licenses, encompassing cars and motorcycles, require renewal every 10 years until reaching 65. Beyond this age, the validity of the licence has been shortened to five years.
This change aims to ensure senior drivers maintain adequate driving capabilities, with more frequent medical check-ups for enhanced road safety.
To renew, drivers must visit an authorized Driver Recognition Centre, indicating their intent to renew their license. The standard fee is €24.58, but it’s waived for those over 70. Following the procedure, a provisional license is issued, valid until the official one arrives at the driver’s home, usually within a month and a half.
With age, driving can become challenging due to various health issues. The Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) aims to mitigate risks by potentially reducing license validity to two years for those with significant health concerns.
Time spares no one, and accepting changes in our capabilities is vital. These revisions in the licensing process are not just bureaucratic formalities but essential steps to ensure safety and adaptability on the road for every age group.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.