DGT: Senior Driver’s Licence Renewals

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 17:37

Image of a senior driver. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

THE DGT’s rules on senior driver’s renewal of their licences has been amended.

For many, driving a car is an essential part of everyday life, it’s hard to imagine life without one. And since obtaining a driving license, cars have came to symbolise independence, writes OK Diario.

Changes in License Renewal: A Closer Look

As of 2023, in Spain, driver’s license renewal protocols have evolved. Previously, until the age of 45, licenses were valid for 10 years, followed by five-year renewals until the age of 70. After that they needed to be renewed every two years.

Now, ‘Class B’ licenses, encompassing cars and motorcycles, require renewal every 10 years until reaching 65. Beyond this age, the validity of the licence has been shortened to five years.

This change aims to ensure senior drivers maintain adequate driving capabilities, with more frequent medical check-ups for enhanced road safety.

Renewal Process: Steps And Costs

To renew, drivers must visit an authorized Driver Recognition Centre, indicating their intent to renew their license. The standard fee is €24.58, but it’s waived for those over 70. Following the procedure, a provisional license is issued, valid until the official one arrives at the driver’s home, usually within a month and a half.

Health Implications On License Validity

With age, driving can become challenging due to various health issues. The Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) aims to mitigate risks by potentially reducing license validity to two years for those with significant health concerns.

Stiffness in muscles and joints

Slower reflexes

Vision problems, especially at night

Hearing complications

Problems dividing our attention across multiple tasks

Complications for driving in unknown areas or in stressful situations

More prone to fatigue

Problems quickly reading signs and complying with them

Problems driving in adverse weather

Embracing Change With Age

Time spares no one, and accepting changes in our capabilities is vital. These revisions in the licensing process are not just bureaucratic formalities but essential steps to ensure safety and adaptability on the road for every age group.