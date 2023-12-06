Direct contact in Fuengirola

UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 22:15

Direct contact with residents Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

THE Councillor for Fuengirola’s downtown area, Cristina Bornao, has invited the people of Fuengirola to share their ideas and needs with her through various means of communication.

Residents in this area of the city can contact the councillor via email centro@fuengirola.org or telephone 952463525. In addition, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon she will visit the different streets, squares, parks and shops in the centre because direct contact with the residents is a priority for the government team.

Bornao said that, “as the person in charge of the central area, my job is to take care of the neighbourhood and to verify that all our municipal services work correctly”. The Councillor added that, “the central area is a lively, open neighbourhood, with a large number of people coming and going every day, both for those of us who live here and for the number of visitors that our town receives on a continuous basis.

That’s why I come at least 3times a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, mainly in the afternoons, although some days I also come on some mornings, Tuesdays or even weekends. Because what interests me is to see and check the needs of my neighbourhood”.

