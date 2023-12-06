Hope Floats in Axarquía’s Drought Battle

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 10:09
Image: Shutterstock/Cozine
THE region of Axarquía, significantly affected by drought, is hopeful with the installation of a portable desalination plant—a key component of the new drought-fighting strategy announced by the President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno.
This urgent action involves prefabricated modules with limited production capacity and it should be operational within a year. The desalination unit, set up on adaptable terrain close to the raw material (the sea), will connect water to the El Trapiche water treatment plant for distribution.
Capable of supplying 4 to 5 cubic hectometres of water, expandable as needed, the desalination plant will serve approximately 40,000 residents. Additionally, floating intakes will extract water from La Viñuela and Guadarranque reservoirs, addressing low water levels.
Efforts to reactivate disused wells near La Viñuela dam were also discussed, while the desalination plant at El Atabal will treat saline well water and liquid from reservoirs, unfit for consumption, for use in Málaga and Axarquía. While water consumption restrictions remain at 20 per cent across 31 municipalities, nighttime supply cuts in more areas are aiding in conservation efforts.
With La Viñuela reservoir at just over 7 per cent capacity, there are hopes that these measures will secure water supply for the upcoming tourist season, easing concerns among hoteliers and the tourism sector regarding potential summer restrictions.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.