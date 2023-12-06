Hope Floats in Axarquía’s Drought Battle

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 10:09

Image: Shutterstock/Cozine

THE region of Axarquía, significantly affected by drought, is hopeful with the installation of a portable desalination plant—a key component of the new drought-fighting strategy announced by the President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno.

Desalination Plant’s Vital Role

This urgent action involves prefabricated modules with limited production capacity and it should be operational within a year. The desalination unit, set up on adaptable terrain close to the raw material (the sea), will connect water to the El Trapiche water treatment plant for distribution.

Capable of supplying 4 to 5 cubic hectometres of water, expandable as needed, the desalination plant will serve approximately 40,000 residents. Additionally, floating intakes will extract water from La Viñuela and Guadarranque reservoirs, addressing low water levels.

Addressing Water Shortages in Axarquía

Efforts to reactivate disused wells near La Viñuela dam were also discussed, while the desalination plant at El Atabal will treat saline well water and liquid from reservoirs, unfit for consumption, for use in Málaga and Axarquía. While water consumption restrictions remain at 20 per cent across 31 municipalities, nighttime supply cuts in more areas are aiding in conservation efforts.

With La Viñuela reservoir at just over 7 per cent capacity, there are hopes that these measures will secure water supply for the upcoming tourist season, easing concerns among hoteliers and the tourism sector regarding potential summer restrictions.

