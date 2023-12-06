Hotel Occupancy: Torrox and Frigiliana Lead Projections

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 17:09
Anticipating a bustling bank holiday
Image: Shutterstock/BigDane
THE bank holiday five-day weekend is anticipated to witness high hotel occupancy rates, with Torrox and Frigiliana leading the predictions at 83.66 per cent. According to Aehcos (The Hotel Entrepreneurs Association of the Costa del Sol), the average hotel occupancy in Málaga Province from December 6 to 10 is projected to reach 63.25 per cent.
Aehcos President, José Luque, highlighted that this forecast surpasses last year’s 55.07 per cent, even though the 2022 bank holiday weekend spanned eight nights compared to this year’s shorter duration. Concerns linger about winter’s seasonality impact, accentuated by 11.4 per cent of closed accommodations in the province and rising costs impacting business profitability.
Despite these challenges, local hoteliers remain optimistic, drawing from historical trends during such festivities. Aehcos’ executive committee stressed that a lot of visitors wait for the weather forecast before booking and because of this a last-minute increase in bookings is also expected.
Analysing the projections by regions, Frigiliana-Torrox expects the highest occupancy at 83.66 per cent, followed by Benalmádena at 66.79 per cent.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.