Hotel Occupancy: Torrox and Frigiliana Lead Projections

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 17:09

Anticipating a bustling bank holiday Image: Shutterstock/BigDane

THE bank holiday five-day weekend is anticipated to witness high hotel occupancy rates, with Torrox and Frigiliana leading the predictions at 83.66 per cent. According to Aehcos (The Hotel Entrepreneurs Association of the Costa del Sol), the average hotel occupancy in Málaga Province from December 6 to 10 is projected to reach 63.25 per cent.

Aehcos Projections for Holiday Weekend Occupancy

Aehcos President, José Luque, highlighted that this forecast surpasses last year’s 55.07 per cent, even though the 2022 bank holiday weekend spanned eight nights compared to this year’s shorter duration. Concerns linger about winter’s seasonality impact, accentuated by 11.4 per cent of closed accommodations in the province and rising costs impacting business profitability.

Optimism Amidst Seasonal Challenges

Despite these challenges, local hoteliers remain optimistic, drawing from historical trends during such festivities. Aehcos’ executive committee stressed that a lot of visitors wait for the weather forecast before booking and because of this a last-minute increase in bookings is also expected.

Analysing the projections by regions, Frigiliana-Torrox expects the highest occupancy at 83.66 per cent, followed by Benalmádena at 66.79 per cent.

