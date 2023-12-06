Join Age Concern’s Joyful Christmas Events

By Catherine McGeer •
JOIN in the festive celebrations at Camposol with an array of exciting Christmas events brought to you by Age Concern. Embrace the holiday spirit and be a part of these upcoming activities that promise to spread joy and support a worthy cause. Age Concern is dedicated to aiding the local community by directing all funds raised towards crucial necessities such as medical visits and fostering companionship programs.
To secure your tickets for these anticipated events, drop by the Social Centre on Avenida de Los Covachos, Camposol C Sector, Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alternatively, contact Age Concern via phone at 634 317 537 or through email at ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. You can also reach out via their Facebook page – Age Concern Costa Calida.
For those in the Port area, tickets are available every Saturday morning between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Nico’s Bar, conveniently located next door to the Market Tavern, courtesy of Pat.
The lineup includes a variety of engaging events such as the Benidorm Coach Trip on Market Day, the Great Christmas Cupcake Bake-off at the Christmas Fayre, delightful sessions of Christmas Carols complemented by mulled wine and mince pies, the Jingle Bell Ball, a heartwarming Christmas lunch, and the exciting New Year’s swim day. Age Concern is relying on the community’s support to make these events both memorable and successful!
