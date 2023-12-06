Join Age Concern’s Joyful Christmas Events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 17:39

: Embrace the Festive Spirit with Age Concern Image: Shutterstock/ Ground Picture

JOIN in the festive celebrations at Camposol with an array of exciting Christmas events brought to you by Age Concern. Embrace the holiday spirit and be a part of these upcoming activities that promise to spread joy and support a worthy cause. Age Concern is dedicated to aiding the local community by directing all funds raised towards crucial necessities such as medical visits and fostering companionship programs.

Get Involved: How to Secure Your Tickets for the Festive Events

To secure your tickets for these anticipated events, drop by the Social Centre on Avenida de Los Covachos, Camposol C Sector, Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alternatively, contact Age Concern via phone at 634 317 537 or through email at ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. You can also reach out via their Facebook page – Age Concern Costa Calida.

For those in the Port area, tickets are available every Saturday morning between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Nico’s Bar, conveniently located next door to the Market Tavern, courtesy of Pat.

Join the Fun: Lineup of Engaging Christmas Events by Age Concern

The lineup includes a variety of engaging events such as the Benidorm Coach Trip on Market Day, the Great Christmas Cupcake Bake-off at the Christmas Fayre, delightful sessions of Christmas Carols complemented by mulled wine and mince pies, the Jingle Bell Ball, a heartwarming Christmas lunch, and the exciting New Year’s swim day. Age Concern is relying on the community’s support to make these events both memorable and successful!

