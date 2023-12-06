Lorca Shines Bright with Magical Christmas lights

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 10:27
Lorca where Christmas dreams come true.
Image: Lorca Town Hall
LORCA is aglow with the spirit of Christmas once more. The city’s streets shimmer with the traditional lights that officially lit up on Saturday night December 2, captivating a bustling Plaza de España, filled like never before with approximately 6,500 people, as per the Local Police estimates.
This year, the extraordinary Christmas lighting cost €153,000, featuring a standout towering 20-metre-high luminous tree adorned with 55,000 LED bulbs, placed in Plaza de España, facing the town hall. The square hosted the ‘Floating Christmas’ spectacle, staged ten metres high, featuring lights, music, aerial dance, and even a piano suspended in mid-air. Mayor Fulgencio Gil, accompanied by a girl affected by Rett syndrome, had the honour of flipping the switch, illuminating the city centre with 124 luminous arches, 87 across neighbourhoods, and 52 in the outskirts. The Local Development Department adorned various city corners with thirty luminous trees crafted by students from vocational training schools. The Bartolomé Pérez Casas choir and Alfonso X el Sabio school choir performed during the lighting ceremony.
Lorca also enjoyed its inaugural Christmas market on Calle Corredera, the central pedestrian avenue adorned with twenty stalls offering traditional Christmas sweets, artisan nativity scenes, and tree decorations.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
