Michelin Stars Shine Bright in Murcia

THE gastronomic scene in the Murcia region maintains its prestige as La Cabaña Buenavista, Magoga, and AlmaMater revalidate their Michelin Stars, contributing to a total of four stars for the region. Although one star fewer than in 2022, following the departure of chef Nazario Cano from Odiseo.
Retaining the highest gastronomic accolades are La Cabaña Buenavista (led by Pablo González-Conejero) with two stars, Magoga (helmed by María Gómez), and AlmaMater (under Juan Guillamón), which secured its position in 2023 after last year’s debut.
The recent Michelin Guide 2024 gala welcomed two new three-star restaurants: Disfrutar in Barcelona and Noor in Córdoba. The count of three-star restaurants in Spain now totals 15. Among the 32 two-star establishments, Venta Moncalvillo in Daroca de Rioja, Logroño, led by Ignacio Echapresto, marks the sole addition alongside La Cabaña Buenavista in El Palmar, Murcia.
Furthermore, the one-star category boasts 225 restaurants, including Murcia’s own María Gómez of Magoga and Juan Guillamón of AlmaMater. Notably, 31 Spanish restaurants earned their inaugural Michelin Star this year, signifying an evolving and vibrant culinary landscape across the country.
