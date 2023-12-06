Nice Breaks Tradition: Securing the Prestigious Finale of the 2024 Tour de France

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 14:31
Image: Radu Razvan / Shutterstock.com.
It’s official: Nice has secured the honour of hosting the finale of the 2024 Tour de France, marking a historic departure from the traditional conclusion in Paris.
The renowned Promenade des Anglais will witness the triumphant end of the 111th Tour, an unprecedented move prompted by the proximity of the dates to the Olympic Games.
Commencing in Florence, Italy, on June 29, 2024, the race will culminate in Nice on July 21, just five days before the commencement of the Olympics.
The Nice Côte d’Azur metropolitan area, stretching from the captivating coastline to the majestic mountain summits, stands out as an exceptional playground for both sports enthusiasts and professionals, set against a backdrop of pristine landscapes.
The organisers’ decision to anoint Nice as the concluding city for the 2024 Tour reflects the region’s allure and suitability for such a prestigious sporting event.
Breaking from tradition, the last stage of the 2024 Tour de France will not culminate in the customary sprint on the Champs-Elysées.
Instead, it will feature an individual time trial – a return to this format after more than three decades.
The last time the Tour concluded with a time trial was in 1989 when American Greg Lemond clinched victory, stunning Frenchman Laurent Fignon by a mere eight seconds and seizing the jersey.
By hosting the finish of the 2024 Tour de France, the Nice Côte d’Azur metropolitan area adds another chapter to its storied history with cycling.
Notably, in 2020, the “Grande Boucle” had already embarked on its journey from this picturesque city on the Côte d’Azur, further solidifying the region’s connection with this iconic sporting event
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
