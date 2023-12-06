No more, No LEZ

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 7:44

Low Emission Zones Photo: Shutterstock

The Ombudsman has initiated proceedings against 33 towns in Spain due to the delay in the implementation of Low Emission Zones (LEZ). Among the municipalities on which the institution has set its sights are Mijas and Málaga.

The first of these, Mijas, is on the list of the 18 which have not even begun to process the LEZ, along with other Andalucian municipalities such as Motril, in Granada, Puerto de Santa María and San Lúcar de Barrameda, in Cádiz. In the case of Malaga city, the Ombudsman notes that, although the City Council has begun the procedures, it is behind schedule in its implementation.

The regulation established deadlines for public administrations to promote the improvement of air quality by reducing emissions in the atmosphere. Municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants were required to establish LEZs before January 1.