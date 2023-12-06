No more, No LEZ

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 7:44
Low Emission Zones
Photo: Shutterstock
The Ombudsman has initiated proceedings against 33 towns in Spain due to the delay in the implementation of Low Emission Zones (LEZ). Among the municipalities on which the institution has set its sights are Mijas and Málaga.
The first of these, Mijas, is on the list of the 18 which have not even begun to process the LEZ, along with other Andalucian municipalities such as Motril, in Granada, Puerto de Santa María and San Lúcar de Barrameda, in Cádiz. In the case of Malaga city, the Ombudsman notes that, although the City Council has begun the procedures, it is behind schedule in its implementation.
The regulation established deadlines for public administrations to promote the improvement of air quality by reducing emissions in the atmosphere. Municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants were required to establish LEZs before January 1.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.