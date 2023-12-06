By Kevin Fraser Park •
LAST week, the Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, detailed the financial aid that the Town Hall awards annually to the associations and groups that have developed different projects to help the most vulnerable groups in the town and said that, “Estepona would not be the same without the work they do to help those who need it most”.
He also said that the municipal budget for 2024 will continue to have a strong social character, so that, “no one will be left without their basic needs covered”.
As well as financial aid, the Council offers additional support including collaboration in charity events and the free loan of municipal facilities for such events.
The Council also grants a rebate on Property Tax (IBI) to social groups that own their own premises and provides fiscal support to those with fewer resources and allocates more than €300,000 to cover the expenses (electricity, water and cleaning) for organisations such as the Virgen del Carmen Residence for the Elderly, the ‘Emaús’ soup kitchen and the Association for the Mentally Handicapped of Estepona (APRONA).
