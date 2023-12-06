Orihuela’s Christmas Solidarity Market: Celebration of Community and Compassion

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 16:17
Orihuela's Christmas Solidarity Market. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Shutterstock.com.
Orihuela has officially announced the dates for the Christmas Solidarity Market, set to take place from December 15 to 17 at Parque Glorieta Gabriel Miró.
The market hours are scheduled from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and then from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
This annual event, established in 2018, holds a special place among projects supporting the associative movement and volunteering in the municipality.
Non-profit organisations participating in the market showcase their projects, activities, and merchandise, with the proceeds contributing to their social initiatives, as explained by Agustina Rodríguez, the Councillor for Social Welfare.
The official opening is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 6:00 PM, promising a festive atmosphere with workshops, special appearances by Santa Claus’s elf and Disney characters, and musical performances.
Highlighting the event’s commitment to social causes, there will be a toy collection for children with cancer patients on Saturday, December 16, in the afternoon.
Captain America will lead this initiative, which also involves toy donations from the Rotary Club.
The Christmas Solidarity Market not only offers a platform for local organisations but also fosters a sense of community engagement and support for those in need during the holiday season.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
