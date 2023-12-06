Picture Perfect Frigiliana Chosen for Prestigious Documentary

By Catherine McGeer •
Capturing the Soul of Frigiliana.
THE esteemed production house, Ava Content, has handpicked Frigiliana to be part of the Junta de Andalucía’s tourism campaign—an honour that has sparked anticipation and excitement throughout the town.
This picturesque village nestled in the most eastern part of the Malaga region’s Axarquía, bordered by the Natural Park Sierras de Almijara, Tejeda, and Alhama, has been a proud member of Spain’s most beautiful towns since 2015. Every nook, every picturesque spot, and every cobblestone street of Frigiliana will be immortalised through the lenses of these talented artists from Ava Content. The fruits of this unique collaboration will be encapsulated in a breathtaking photography book entitled ‘Frames of Andalucía.’ This book seeks to become a visual testament, capturing the cultural richness and the scenic beauty that defines this beautiful region.
The good news doesn’t stop there. A dedicated video team will shadow the photographers, meticulously documenting every step of this project. This behind-the-scenes chronicle will evolve into a documentary, divulging the untold stories behind each photograph, and unveiling the soul of Frigiliana in an entirely novel manner. Recognising the uniqueness and beauty of Frigiliana, the Junta de Andalucía has embraced this project. It’s not just a visual celebration; it’s an open invitation for all to discover and fall in love with Frigiliana one of the most beautiful towns in Spain.
