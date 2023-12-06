By Anna Ellis •
06 Dec 2023
Step Back in Time: Rediscovering Alicante's Magical Christmases. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
A fascinating journey into the heart of Alicante’s Christmas traditions awaits on Calle de Labradores.
A photographic exhibition unfolds, showcasing a curated selection of images capturing the essence of Christmas in Alicante from the forties to the seventies.
Through these captivating images, one can experience the Christmases of yesteryear, where Alicante’s residents flocked to witness the Nativity Scene in Montañeta and revelled in the holiday fair.
The Paseo de Campoamor transformed into a vibrant amusement park, attracting families across Alicante.
Stalls adorned Calle Castaños, offering a festive array of Christmas delights—mantecaditas, almonds, Polvorones, nougat, and the whimsical cascaruja.
Post-Christmas, anticipation gripped the city as the arrival of the Three Kings approached.
The parade’s announcement added the final flourish to these cherished traditions.
The exhibition beckons passersby from the street, offering a taste of Alicante’s Christmas spirit.
Venture further inside the research room on the ground floor, where additional photographs and Christmas-themed documents grace the display case.
Open from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday to Friday, this captivating exhibition will weave its magic until January 11, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Alicante’s festive history.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
