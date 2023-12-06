The Marina clean team

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 21:10
The Clean Team
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
THE waters of the Benalmádena Marina saw the celebration of the 20th edition of the Ecology Day lastweekend, a traditional event in which around 70 divers and environmental volunteers took part and where, as every year, the seabed of the marina was cleaned.
This year, according to figures from the organisers of the activity, the Club Buceo Benalmádena, around 2,000 kilos of waste was collected with the participation of more than 30 volunteers and a similar number of divers. Among other objects and waste, a spearfishing speargun was found.
The prize for the most polluting object was a battery, a pair of binoculars won the prize for the most original find, while the largest was a pair of lorry tyres that had been thrown to the bottom of the sea.
The objective now being worked on by the Club Buceo Benalmádena together with the Town Hall is to beat the Guinness World Record, with an initiative to attract more than 200 people to the marina of Benalmádena for another in-depth cleaning of the seabed, in what would be a 4-5 hour day and an event to put the town in the record book.
