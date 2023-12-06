Torremolinos snacks at Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 15:00

Christmas snacks Photo: Shutterstock

THE elderly of Torremolinos can enjoy the festive season with Christmas snacks and music.

“Activities with which we intend that the elderly of the municipality have a few days of socialising, enjoyment and above all avoid spending this month of Christmas alone,” said Paloma Beramendi, Councillor for the Elderly.

On Monday, December 11 it will be held at the La Carihuela centre and the performance will be given by the Pastoral del Mar de Vélez. Tuesday, December 12 it’s at the Playamar active participation centre with a performance by the Pastoral Amigos del Beta Málaga.

The Pastoral Santiago de Mijas Costa will entertain the evening at the Centro Goya active participation centre on Wednesday, December 13, and the Pastoral Familiar de la Asociación Peña Montesol Las Barracas de Málaga will perform at the Oeste – Cantarranas active participation centre on Thursday, December 14.

Finally, on Friday, December 15, the elderly of the El Pozuelo active participation centre will enjoy their afternoon snack and a performance by the Pastoral Vecinos del Camorro de Mijas.

All these activities will take place at 5.30pm and they are free of charge.