Toys for Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 9:46

Toy donation Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall together with CIT Marbella and the Caixa Foundation, have made a donation of €1,500 to Cáritas Divina Pastora, DYA and Aspandem for the purchase of toys.

The councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, praised, “the generosity and sensitivity of the organisations who support the most vulnerable families in the municipality, which will allow the little ones to enjoy this festive season as they deserve”.

Juan José González, president of CIT Marbella, said that, “for us it is a great satisfaction to be able to continue to support corporate social responsibility, the generation of wealth and employment is essential to improve the lives of disadvantaged people, but sometimes it is also necessary to offer extra help, especially at Christmas”.

The representatives of Aspandem, DYA and Cáritas Divina Pastora, María José Gutiérrez, Paqui Muñoz and Rafi Sánchez, expressed their gratitude for the cheque, which will enable them to continue focusing on families with the greatest need.