Toys for Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 9:46
Toy donation
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella Town Hall together with CIT Marbella and the Caixa Foundation, have made a donation of €1,500 to Cáritas Divina Pastora, DYA and Aspandem for the purchase of toys.
The councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, praised, “the generosity and sensitivity of the organisations who support the most vulnerable families in the municipality, which will allow the little ones to enjoy this festive season as they deserve”.
Juan José González, president of CIT Marbella, said that, “for us it is a great satisfaction to be able to continue to support corporate social responsibility, the generation of wealth and employment is essential to improve the lives of disadvantaged people, but sometimes it is also necessary to offer extra help, especially at Christmas”.
The representatives of Aspandem, DYA and Cáritas Divina Pastora, María José Gutiérrez, Paqui Muñoz and Rafi Sánchez, expressed their gratitude for the cheque, which will enable them to continue focusing on families with the greatest need.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.