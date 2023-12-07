By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 15:37

Acorn International Church Invites You to a Joyous Carol Service and Candlelight Walk. Image: Jacob_09 / Shutterstock.com.

Acorn International Church extends a warm invitation to join their outdoor ‘Carol Service and Candlelight Walk,’ followed by some mulled wine and mince pies.

Experience the joy of carols, both old and new, in the festive atmosphere on Friday, December 15, starting at 6:00 PM.

Acorn Church welcomes everyone to partake in the seasonal celebration.

For further details, visit The Dream Centre located on Calle Padre Claret in Hondón de los Frailes.

Any enquiries can be directed to davina.acornintmin@cfaith.com or through a message to (+34)602298158.

The Dream Centre, a versatile facility catering to the Costa Blanca community, is committed to assisting individuals in discovering an extraordinary life.