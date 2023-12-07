Bloggers Unite: Boosting Axarquía’s Year Round Appeal

By Catherine McGeer •
: Exploring Axarquía: Unveiling Untold Charms
AXARQUIA is gearing up to shine across social media and digital platforms with a specialised event – a ‘blogger fam trip’ (familiarisation trip). Spearheaded by Jorge Martín, President of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía, along with Jesús Pérez Atencia, Vice President of Tourism, and Álvaro Hurtado, President of the Association for the Touristic Promotion of Axarquía (APTA), this fam trip is set to take place from December 13 to 15.
Highlighting diverse facets of the region, Martín emphasised, ‘This tourism initiative targets a different promotional approach, catering to a population segment seeking travel options primarily through social media.’ This promotional venture, hosted by the Association of Andalucian Bloggers, involves seven specialised bloggers covering rural, family, gastronomic, and cultural tourism.
Hurtado echoed the necessity of showcasing the region year-round through social media and travel blogs. Describing Axarquía as an ideal destination blending rural, sun-soaked beaches, gastronomy, and nature. The bloggers, known online as ‘Un Mundo Alrededor’ and ‘Pasas de la Axarquía,’ will experience the region’s richness and share their real-time experiences. The itinerary includes activities like the ‘Comares zip line,’ known for being Spain’s longest at 436 meters.
