Estepona shines for Christmas

Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 9:28
Estepona shines
Photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall
MORE than 3,000 people were packed into Estepona last Friday to see the Christmas lights switched on by the Mayor, José María García Urbano. 2,000 blue and white LED lights have transformed the city into a spectacle of colour and joy. Estepona’s pastoral groups, ‘Nostalgia Navideña’ and ‘Jesus Cautivo’, along with singer Martina Perez, performed at the switch-on.
This year, the lighting has been extended in public places including the gardens of the Botanical-Orchidarium Park, Plaza del Ajedrez and the recently renovated promenade. In total, there are 114 arches of lights of 7 and 5 metres in length, 333 decorations, 143 12-metre strings and 140 curtains and nets adorning the trees and the main avenues of the town.
There will also be Feliz Navidad’ signs and trees with lights over 4 metres high decorating the roundabouts. In addition, the streets of the old town, renovated in the ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’ project, will be illuminated with 85 LED light motifs, while 60 LED light curtains will bring the palm trees of the promenade to life.
The town has been transformed into a fairytale full of lights and music that will enchant everyone. Immerse yourself in the Christmas magic of Estepona.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
