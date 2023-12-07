Film Commission Murcia Debuts at Focus London

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 13:45

Murcia Debuting at Focus London Image: Shutterstock/ LazarSG

THE Film Commission Región de Murcia is set to make its inaugural appearance at Focus London, the leading market and meeting point for international audiovisual professionals. This gathering has evolved into a magnet for thousands of production professionals across various creative screen industries, including film, television, advertising, animation, and gaming.

Showcasing Potential

Manuel Cebrián, the Director General of the Institute of Cultural Industries and Arts, highlighted, ‘Our participation in Focus London marks a significant stride in the Film Commission Región de Murcia’s developmental strategy. It’s an integral part of our efforts to attract filming projects to the region, showcasing our potential as a filming destination and the high-quality services our professionals can offer.’

Networking Prospects

The Film Commission Región de Murcia will be part of the Spain Film Commission’s physical space, jointly organised by the Invest in Spain office of ICEX, representing Spain at this esteemed audiovisual industry fair. Alongside Murcia, other autonomous communities such as Andalucía, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, and Madrid will also participate at the stand.

