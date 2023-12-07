Hamper giveaway – spread the love

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 07 Dec 2023 • 16:24

Hamper giveaway Photo: Shutterstock

The Irish Times, Calahonda is getting into the Christmas spirit early. They’re giving away special Christmas hampers to 10 lucky winners! Each hamper will be filled to the brim with food, drinks, treats, and more – all you need for a perfect Christmas day.

On top of this, the Euro Weekly News is adding an additional €25 voucher for each hamper.

Here’s how to spread the love: tell them who and why a person or family is special to you and deserves a Christmas hamper; it could be a friend, family, neighbour, someone who has spread kindness this year or anyone who just deserves a special treat

The 10 best stories will be selected, and those lucky entrants will get a special Christmas hamper delivered just in time for Christmas (winners must be in the local area). Enter your nominations on the Irish Times’ FaceBook page or the event page. And If you’re not into public shout outs, no worries, feel free to send a private message. Every nomination will be counted.

Spread the word, and let’s make this season a little brighter for some deserving people. The giveaway ends on Wednesday, December 20, so start sharing your stories now. Good luck!